"Falling Skies (2011)" MULDER Y SCULLY LO SABÍAN

Volviendo al apartado de televisión, hace poco me sorprendió gratamente esta serie avalada por Spielberg, ya no se cuántas van, que gira en torno a una temática ya explotada en otras ocasiones: LA INVASIÓN ALIENÍGENA. Hay que decir que no por ser un tema algo gastado vamos a encontrar lo mismo de siempre. Lo bueno es que en Falling Skies se reinventan ciertos aspectos de las series sobre hombrecillos verdes.
Ya sabemos que Spielberg es una especie de Freak de los extraterrestres (Cowboys and Aliens, Super 8, Abducidos, Men in Black I y II, ET, etc), y aquí los guionistas de la serie nos enseñan más allá de efectos especiales y platillos volantes, la respuesta de los supervivientes a la invasión; cómo los pocos militares que quedan aglutinan a civiles y los convierten en soldados creando auténticos regimientos militares, donde el 2º de Massachussets (Mass.) adquirirá protagonismo de manos de los personajes que interpretan Noah Wyle y Will Patton. Se genera una situación de retroceso tecnológico humano y la guerra de guerrillas cobra su protagonismo durante gran parte del show. Tom Mason (Noah Wyle) es un profesor universitario de historia bélica reconvertido a capitán, aleccionando a civiles y enfrentándose a militares fuera de sí mismos, este personaje es la clave y el generador de conflictos y relaciones personales del 2º de Mass.
Quizás lo más destacable sea la convivencia entre los propios humanos, que como casi siempre se erije en la clave del éxito de la empresa. Una convivencia que regala al espectador los mejores momentos de la serie y que se aderezan con las escasas apariciones de los extraterrestres.
Otro punto fuerte que recuerda a los invasores de cuerpos, es que los alienígenas intentan subyugar a los niños implantándoles dispositivos en la base de la nuca, unos niños que intentan ser devueltos con sus padres y que parecen ser parte de la clave para entender someramente la intención invasora y quizás encontrar un punto débil por el cual atacar.
En resumen creo que es una estupenda manera de refrescar el panorama de series de ciencia ficción, y una oportunidad para visionar un producto apto para todos los públicos y muy recomendable.
Un saludo.
PS: hay que aguantar un par de episodios para que acabe enganchando pero lo hace.
Returning to the TV section, recently I was pleasantly surprised this series endorsed by Spielberg, and many are not, which revolves around a theme already developed in the past: the alien invasion. It must be said that not be an issue we will find something worn as usual. The good news is that in Falling Skies reinvent certain aspects of the series about little green men.
We already know that Spielberg is a kind of Freak of aliens (Cowboys and Aliens, Super 8, Abducted, Men in Black I and II, ET, etc.), and here the writers of the show teach us beyond special effects and saucers flyers, the response of the survivors of the invasion, how the few remaining military and civilian agglutinate become soldiers creating authentic military regiments, where the 2nd Massachusetts (Mass.) hands acquire ownership of the characters played by Noah Wyle and Will Patton. It creates a situation of human technological setback and guerrilla warfare takes its role for much of the show. Tom Mason (Noah Wyle) is a professor of military history converted to captain, instructing civilians and military face outside themselves, this character is the key and the generator of conflicts and relationships of the 2nd Mass.
Perhaps most remarkable is the coexistence between humans themselves, that as erije almost always the key to success in business. A coexistence that gives the viewer the best moments of the series and is seasoned with rare appearances of aliens.
Another strength that recalls the invaders of bodies, is that the aliens attempt to subjugate children implanting devices in the base of the neck, some kids who try to be returned to their parents and they seem to be part of the key to understand briefly the intention invasive and perhaps find a weak point by which to attack.
In short I think it's a great way to refresh the view of science fiction series, and an opportunity to view a product suitable for all ages and highly recommended.
PS: you have to endure a couple of episodes to finish hooking but it does.
No está nada mal, con esa visión post-apocaliptica muy entroncada con el cine de zombies que tan de moda está.ResponderEliminar
Empezaron muy mal, la primera temporada la critique bastanteResponderEliminar
"la marca Spielberg ya no es sinonimo de calidad" y cosas por ese estilo, despues continue con la segunda y bueno mejoraron bastante pero lo cierto es que no me conquisto y deje de verla por que algunos capitulos eran un Rollazo de los Gordos mucho BlaBlaBla. en fin yo tambien la recomiendo.
Sí que parece muy spielberiana. A este caballero le encantan los ovnis. La verdad es que no debe ser aburrida. A mí también me agrada el tema, aunque no creo que la pasión llegue a los límites del señor Steven Spielberg.ResponderEliminar
Un abrazo, Víctor.
Hola Pepe!!! Aunque es cierto que está dentro de esa deriva que comentas lo cierto es que tiene algo diferente y atractivo, quizás menos cruda y donde las relaciones personales se convierten en protagonistas.ResponderEliminar
Un abrazo.
Hi anomymous!!! Sometimes the posts are short 'cause it's not necessary to tell more about, however I'll think about your request. Thank you for your comment.ResponderEliminar
Regards.
Hola J. Ramírez!!! Yo tuve esa sensación con el piloto y el siguiente episodio pero después me enganchó sin lugar a dudas. Hay que reconocer que es una serie más convencional de lo que parece, así que no hay que esperar grandes efectos, si algo más de argumento y suspense.ResponderEliminar
Un abrazo.
Hola J. Simpson!!! Si te gustan los ovnis te gustará la serie aunque como ya he comentado con anterioridad no esta centrado todo en la invasión, sino más en las relaciones personal y el afán de supervivencia del 2º de Massachussets.ResponderEliminar
Un abrazo.
A priori parece un cruce entre "Amanecer rojo" y "La guerra de los mundos" pero las series de Spielberg es verdad que son entretenidas. Mi hijo está muy enganchado a "Terra Nova" y ahora parece que Spielbrerg prepara -además de "Pulseras rojas"-una serie sobre 2La Cúpula" de Stephen King. Saludos. Borgo.ResponderEliminar
La verdad sea dicha que tiene una vision muy marciana a la hora de hacer sus series o almenos eso creo yo y esa politica hay veces que funciona y otras que no.ResponderEliminar
Felicidades por tu blog.
http://kanito78.blogspot.com.es/
Hola Borgo!!! Spielberg casi siempre entretiene, ya sea como productor o director y en esta serie no defrauda. Terranova todavía no la he visto pero ya hace meses que la cancelaron, no puedo dar una opinión al respecto. Quizás, y ya que comentas La Guerra de los mundos, esta serie sería algo así como una especie de secuela, más a largo plazo.ResponderEliminar
Un abrazo.
Hola José María!!! Si con marciana te refieres a especial y algo rara, estoy de acuerdo. Gracias por pasarte.ResponderEliminar
Un abrazo.
Hi anonymous 1!!! Thank you for visiting my blog.ResponderEliminar
Hi anonymous 2!!! Thanks for your support and for checking the web. See you back whenever you want.
Hi anonymous 3!!! I think this topic is pretty interesting to dedicate a post. Thanks for your visit.
Hi anonymous 4!!! I appreciate your words. I do this effort to make the web as close as possible to everyone.
Regards.
Me gusta mucho Noah Wyle es mi actor favorito me gusto mucho su participacion en ER emergencia.ResponderEliminar